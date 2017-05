2 wounded in Logan Square shooting

Two people were wounded Monday night in a Logan Square neighborhood shooting on the Northwest Side.

It happened at 7:08 p.m. in the 2400 block of West Moffat Street, according to Chicago Police.

A 20-year-old man was shot in his upper body and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. A second male, whose age was not known, was shot in the hand and taken to Saints Mary and Elizabeth Medical Center in good condition.