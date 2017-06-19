2 wounded in Marquette Park drive-by shooting

Two men were wounded in a Marquette Park neighborhood drive-by shooting early Monday on the Southwest Side.

The men, ages 20 and 32, were standing outside about 12:20 a.m. when someone fired shots from a gray Nissan driving north in the 6400 block of South Talman, according to Chicago Police. The Nissan struck two parked vehicles before it sped away.

The younger man suffered gunshot wounds to both legs, while the older man was shot in the buttocks, police said. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where their conditions were stabilized.