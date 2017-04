2 wounded in Parkway Gardens shooting

Two people were wounded Friday evening in a shooting in the Parkway Gardens neighborhood on the South Side.

A male, whose age was unknown, was shot in the upper back at 7:06 p.m. in the 6500 block of South King Drive, Chicago Police said. He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

A second man, 25, suffered a gunshot wound to his left leg, police.

Information about his condition and where he was taken for treatment was not immediately available.