2 wounded in separate shootings minutes apart in Aurora

Two teenage boys were wounded in separate shootings within minutes of each other Sunday afternoon in west suburban Aurora.

A 16-year-old boy walked into an Aurora hospital about 5:32 p.m. with gunshot wounds he suffered during an argument with a 17-year-old boy near North May and Charles streets, according to Aurora police. The shooter ran away north on May while the victim flagged down a passing vehicle, which took him to the hospital.

The suspect in that shooting was taken into custody without incident about 9:50 p.m. near Plum Street and Grand Avenue, police said. He was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and transferred to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center.

About 5:20 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 500 block of North Avenue and found a 17-year-old boy lying on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound, police said. The boy was then taken to a hospital.

The shooter in that incident, described as a thin 15-year-old, was in a small gray vehicle that was traveling east on North Avenue, police said. After the shots were fired, the driver of the vehicle, thought to be a black woman between 20 and 23 years old with curly hair, sped away eastbound.

The victims, both residents of Aurora, were treated and released from different hospitals, police said. Both shooting incidents appear to be gang-motivated.

Police are also investigating a shooting that happened about 1:35 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of Blackhawk Street, police said. Shots were fired, but no one was struck, apparently after an argument broke out between at least two males on foot or bikes, and someone in a tan car, similar to a Honda. One of the males who was standing or on a bike is thought to be a black male, possibly 15 years old, wearing a red shirt. Another suspect was described as a heavy-set Hispanic male.

None of the shootings incidents appear to be related, police said.

Anyone with information on the North Avenue or Blackhawk Street shootings is asked to call Aurora Police Investigations at (630) 256-5500, Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at (630) 892-1000 or submit tips through the My PD app. Information called in to Crime Stoppers that leads to any arrests qualifies for a cash reward.