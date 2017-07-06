1 dead, 1 wounded in South Shore shooting

A person was killed and another wounded Wednesday evening in a South Shore neighborhood shooting.

At 5:03 p.m., the male and female were driving south in the 1700 block of East 79th Street when shots were fired and their red Chevrolet Impala crashed into a light pole, according to Chicago Police.

Their ages were not immediately known.

The female suffered a gunshot wound to her body and died at Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. The male was shot in the face and was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. His condition has not been released.