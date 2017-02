2 wounded in Uptown drive-by shooting

A 17-year-old boy and 24-year-old man were wounded in an Uptown neighborhood drive-by shooting Monday evening on the North Side.

Someone opened fire from a passing vehicle about 6:45 p.m. in the 4600 block of North Winthrop, hitting the teen in the buttocks and the man in the leg, according to Chicago Police.

They were taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition, police said.

No one was in custody for the shooting.