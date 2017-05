2 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

Two people were wounded in a Thursday evening shooting in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The shooting happened about 6:35 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Jackson Boulevard, Chicago Police said.

A male shot in his abdomen was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in serious condition, police said. A second male was also taken to Mount Sinai, where he was in good condition with gunshot wounds to his buttocks and foot.

Their ages were immediately known.