2 wounded in West Garfield Park shooting

Two people were shot Sunday evening in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

The 26-year-old woman and the 19-year-old man were shot at 7:58 p.m. in the 4400 block of West Jackson, according to Chicago Police.

The woman suffered a graze wound to the head, and the man was shot in the left arm, police said. They were both taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital.

Police said the man was being uncooperative.