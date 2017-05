2 wounded in West Pullman shooting

Two 19-year-old men were wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

They were shot at 5:51 p.m. in the 300 block of East 118th Street, according to Chicago Police. Details about the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately available.

One man suffered gunshot wounds to his abdomen and right arm, and the other was shot in his groin, police said. They were both taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition.