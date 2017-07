2 wounded — one seriously — in Humboldt Park shooting

Two people were shot Saturday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 4:20 p.m. in the 3600 block of West Augusta, Chicago Police said.

A 27-year-old man was in serious condition after he was shot in his back, police said. A 32-year-old woman shot in the knee was in good condition. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital for treatment.