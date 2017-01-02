2-year-old among 3 hurt in Morton Grove hit-and-run crash

Three pedestrians were injured in a hit-and-run crash Wednesday morning in Morton Grove. | Network Video Productions

A hit-and-run driver is in custody after a crash Wednesday morning in north suburban Morton Grove left three people injured, including a 2-year-old child.

About 11 a.m., the vehicle left the road in the 8500 block of Menard Avenue and struck a house and three pedestrians, according to Morton Grove police.

The pedestrians — a man and woman, both in their 20s, and the 2-year-old — were taken to Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge in “stable” condition, according to police.

The female driver fled the scene, but was pulled over while heading west on Dempster, police said. She was taken into custody and the vehicle was brought to the police department for further investigation.