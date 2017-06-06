2-year-old girl drowns in neighbor’s pool in northwest Indiana

A 2-year-old girl drowned in a neighbor’s pool Monday morning in northwest Indiana.

The girl left her home in rural Jackson Township about 7:30 a.m., walked to a neighbor’s unattended pool and fell in, according to Porter County sheriff’s police.

The girl was found by her mother, not breathing and unresponsive, according to the sheriff’s office. Medical attention was rendered until EMS arrived at the scene, but she was unable to be revived.

“While this incident is extremely tragic, we express our deepest sympathies to the family, friends and first responders that are dealing with this incident,” according to a statement from sheriff’s police.

“While summer is a wonderful time of the year, please exercise extreme caution around pools and lakes.”