2-year-old girl falls out of window in West Englewood

A 2-year-old girl fell out of a window Wednesday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The infant fell out of a window at a home in the 1200 block of West 70th Street at 10:28 a.m., according to Chicago Police.

She was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where her condition stabilized, police said.