20 displaced by fire at Aurora apartment building

Twenty people were displaced by a fire early Tuesday at an apartment building in west suburban Aurora.

The city’s 911 dispatch center received several calls about the blaze in the two-story apartment building in the 200 block of North Oakhurst at 1:52 a.m., according to a statement from the Aurora Fire Department. The first caller was a resident of a neighboring apartment building.

Crews found a rapidly progressing fire in the 20-unit building, according to the statement. Wind contributed to the growth of the blaze.

The fire was extinguished in about 30 minutes, according to the fire department.

Two people were rescued from a second-floor balcony, but no residents were injured, according to the fire department. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries and one was taken to a hospital.

One dog died in the blaze, according to the fire department.

Ten units were affected and 15 adults, five children and three dogs were displaced, according to the statement. Several units were left uninhabitable, and the building sustained about $300,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.