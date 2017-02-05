20-year-old Evanston man charged with possessing cocaine

A 20-year-old man was caught with cocaine when police responded to a disturbance early Sunday in north suburban Evanston.

Xavier Washington faces one felony count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to Evanston police.

About 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a disturbance at a home in the 1900 block of Foster Street, police said. One of the people involved in the disturbance, identified as Washington, had left by the time police arrived.

Officers found Washington near Simpson Street and Brown Avenue, and he had 0.5 grams of cocaine, police said.

Washington, of Evanston, was taken into custody, police said. No charges were filed in the initial disturbance.