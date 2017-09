20-year-old man critically wounded in Englewood shooting

A man was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

The 20-year-old was at his home about 8:15 p.m. in the 7100 block of South Aberdeen when someone fired shots, striking him in his abdomen, Chicago Police said. Additional details were not immediately available.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in critical condition, police said.