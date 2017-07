20-year-old man critically wounded in Garfield Ridge stabbing

A 20-year-old man was critically wounded in a stabbing early Saturday in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 1:40 a.m., he was walking south in the 6000 block of South Archer Avenue when he got in an argument with several people who got out of an SUV that pulled up, according to Chicago Police. The argument escalated, and the man was stabbed in the abdomen.

The man was taken in critical condition to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, police said.