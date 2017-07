20-year-old man found shot to death in Longwood Manor

A 20-year-old man was found shot to death Sunday afternoon in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the Far South Side.

He was found unresponsive about 4:30 p.m. in the backyard of a home in the 9800 block of South Peoria, according to Chicago Police.

The man had a gunshot wound to the back and was pronounced at scene, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. His identity was not released.

Area South detectives were investigating the incident.