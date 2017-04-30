20-year-old man shot, critically wounded in Burnside

A 20-year-old man was shot and critically wounded Sunday afternoon in the Burnside neighborhood on the Far South Side.

At 1:33 p.m., the man was shot multiple times in the chest in the 400 block of East 95th Street, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition, where he was uncooperative with investigators, police said.