20-year-old man shot in Brainerd

A 20-year-old man was shot early Sunday in the Brainerd neighborhood on the South Side.

About 12:10 a.m., the man got into an argument with another male in the 8900 block of South Ashland and was driving away, when the suspect opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

The man, who is a documented gang member, was shot in the right leg and taken in fair condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.