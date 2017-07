20-year-old man shot in Little Village

A 20-year-old man was shot Sunday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

About 4:30 p.m., he was standing in the 2200 block of South Millard when an unknown male approached and started shooting, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the left leg and left foot, police said. He was in good condition.