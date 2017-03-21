20-year-old man struck and killed by train near Maple Park

A 20-year-old man was struck and killed by a train early Tuesday near far west suburban Maple Park.

John Berens was walking east down the middle of Union Pacific railroad tracks about a half-mile east of the town of Maple Park in unincorporated Virgil Township when he was struck by a westbound train about 1:40 a.m., according to the Kane County sheriff’s office.

Berens, of Maple Park, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives do not know why he was walking down the tracks or if he was aware of the approaching train, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Union Pacific line was shut down until about 6:30 a.m. for the investigation.