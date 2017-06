20-year-old man wounded in Brainerd shooting

A man was shot Saturday afternoon in the South Side Brainerd neighborhood.

The 20-year-old was sitting in a vehicle at 4:02 p.m. in the 9100 block of South Laflin when someone walked up and opened fire, striking him in the shoulder and head, according to Chicago Police. The shooter then ran east down an alley.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South detectives are investigating.