20-year-old St. Charles man killed in South Elgin crash

A 20-year-old west suburban man was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon in South Elgin.

Emergency responders were called at 1:26 p.m. to a traffic crash with injuries near Randall and Silver Glen roads, according to South Elgin police. A man was found trapped inside a 2006 Lexus that had struck an electric pole.

He was extricated and taken to St. Joseph Hospital in Elgin, where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as Austin King, 20, of the 7N900 block of Columbine Drive West in St. Charles, according to police and the Kane County coroner’s office. An autopsy found his preliminary cause of death was blunt force trauma. A final ruling on cause and manner of death are pending further study.