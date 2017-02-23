20-year-old woman killed in Melrose Park crash

A 20-year-old woman died after a traffic crash Wednesday morning in west suburban Melrose Park, authorities said.

Cindy Baez-Gutierrez, of the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue in Addison, was involved in a crash at 4:51 a.m. at Mannheim Road and Lake Street in Melrose Park, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. She was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, where she died.

An autopsy Thursday found she died of multiple injuries suffered in the crash, the medical examiner’s office said.

Melrose Park police were not immediately able to provide information.