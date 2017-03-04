$200,000 bond for Naperville man charged with stabbing

Bond was set at $200,000 Saturday for a west suburban man charged Monday with beating and stabbing an acquaintance in the back Thursday night in Naperville.

Alexander Iwerebon, 21, called the victim at some point on Thursday asking for a ride, according to statement from the DuPage State’s attorney office. Around 11:30 p.m., Iwerebon met the victim in Naperville, attacked and stabbed him multiple times in the back.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he received treatment for his injuries, prosecutors said. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Naperville police took Iwerebon into custody where he was charged with two counts of aggravated battery, prosecutors said. His next court date is April 24.