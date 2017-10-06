$200K winning Lotto ticket sold in Belmont Heights

An unclaimed lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold this week at a Belmont Heights neighborhood convenience store on the Northwest Side.

The “Lucky Day Lotto” ticket was sold at Mare’s Mini Mart & Deli, 7850 W. Addison, according to a statement from the Illinois Lottery. It matched all five numbers – 12 – 15 – 23 – 26 – 44 – in Friday’s midday drawing.

Two winning tickets split Friday’s $400,000 jackpot into two $200,000 prizes. The other ticket was sold in Stickney.

Winners have up to a year from the original drawing date to claim their prizes at an Illinois Lottery prize center in Chicago, Rockford, Des Plaines, Springfield or Fairview Heights.

The store will receive a bonus of $2,000, or 1 percent of the prize amount, for selling the winning ticket.