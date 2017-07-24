21-year-old felon arrested with loaded gun on South Side

A felon was arrested Friday evening after he was caught with a loaded gun in the East Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, according to police.

Tevion Walker, 21, faces a felony count of being an armed habitual criminal, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responded to a call of a man with a gun at 5:37 p.m. in the 800 block of East 79th Street, police said.

They found Walker, who fit the description of the suspect, and during a search, found that he had a loaded handgun, police said.

Walker, of the West Side Austin neighborhood, was ordered held at the Cook County Jail on a $125,000 bond Saturday, according to Cook County sheriff’s records. He is next scheduled to appear in court Friday.

According to Illinois Department of Corrections records, Walker previously served a three-year sentence for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, and a four-year sentence for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He was paroled on Dec. 21, 2016.