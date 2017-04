21-year-old man critically wounded in Uptown shooting

A 21-year-old man was critically wounded Tuesday night in an Uptown neighborhood shooting on the North Side.

He was shot multiple times about 9:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of North Clarendon Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in critical condition, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.