21-year-old man dies in ‘workplace mishap’ in Mokena

A 21-year-old man died Wednesday morning after a “workplace mishap” in southwest suburban Mokena.

Anas L. Ali, of Midlothian, was pronounced dead at 11:40 a.m. in the 18000 block of Wolf Road, according to the Will County coroner’s office.

He suffered multiple injuries in a “workplace mishap,” the coroner’s office said. Additional details were not provided.

The Will County sheriff’s office and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the death.