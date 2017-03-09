21-year-old man fatally shot in Dolton

A 21-year-old man was shot to death late Saturday in south suburban Dolton.

Kevonte Williams, of south suburban Calumet City, was shot in the 15100 block of South Lincoln Avenue in Dolton, according to the Lake County coroner’s office. He was taken to Franciscan Health Center in Hammond, Indiana, where he died at 10:51 p.m.

An autopsy found Williams died of a gunshot wound, and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the coroner’s office.

Dolton police did not immediately respond to a request for more information.