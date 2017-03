21-year-old man fatally shot in South Chicago

A 21-year-old man was fatally shot in the back Friday evening in the South Chicago neighborhood, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responding to a call of a person shot found him unresponsive just before 5 p.m. in the 8700 block of South Saginaw, police said.

Officers found a handgun in his waistband, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death.

Area South detectives were investigating.