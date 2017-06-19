21-year-old man fatally struck by vehicle in Naperville

A 21-year-old man was fatally struck by a vehicle early Sunday in west suburban Naperville.

Richard Schnittker was was struck by a 2010 Mitsubishi in the westbound lanes of 75th Street at College Road at 12:50 a.m., according to Naperville police.

Schnittker, a resident of unincorporated Naperville, was taken to Edward Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Mitsubishi was not injured.

No citations or charges have been filed as of Monday morning, police said. The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information is asked to call the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (630) 305-5379 or parcelk@naperville.il.us.