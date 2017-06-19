21-year-old man hit and killed by vehicle in Naperville

A 21-year-old man was fatally hit by a vehicle early Sunday in west suburban Naperville.

At 12:53 a.m., emergency personnel responded to 75th Street and College Avenue for a pedestrian who was struck, according to the DuPage County coroner’s office.

They found Richard Schnittker, of unincorporated Naperville Township, and took him to Edward Hospital in Naperville, where he died at 1:22 a.m., the coroner’s office said.

A preliminary autopsy found Schnittker suffered massive traumatic injuries, according to the coroner’s office. The cause and manner of death were pending further investigation.