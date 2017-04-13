21-year-old man reported missing from South Shore

Police are searching for a 21-year-old man reported missing from the South Shore neighborhood.

Brandon Robinson went missing Sunday from the 2100 block of East 72nd Place, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Robinson is described as a 5-foot-8, 140-pound black man with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a Pittsburgh Pirates jersey and dark jeans.

He might be in the area of Roosevelt and Wabash, police said. He also may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.