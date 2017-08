21-year-old man shot during Humboldt Park robbery

A 21-year-old man was robbed and then shot Monday night in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

At 8:51 p.m., he was standing in the 800 block of North Ridgeway when a male armed with a handgun approached him and announced a robbery, according to Chicago Police. He took the man’s phone and car keys before opening fire.

The man was taken to Norwegian American Hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot, police said. His condition had stabilized.