21-year-old man shot in Round Lake Beach

A 21-year-old man was shot Tuesday evening in north suburban Round Lake Beach.

Just before 6 p.m., police received a report of a person shot in the 1300 block of Red Oak Circle, according to a statement from Round Lake Beach police.

Officers found a man in a car outside of a home with a gunshot wound to the chest, police said. He was taken to an area hospital.

His condition is unknown, but he is believed to be alive, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting and interviewing several people.