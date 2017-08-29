21-year-old man shot to death in Ford Heights

A 21-year-old man was shot to death Monday night in south suburban Ford Heights.

Cook County sheriff’s police responded to shots fired at 9:52 p.m. in the 1400 block of Regent Lane in Ford Heights, according to the Cook County sheriff’s office.

They found 21-year-old Dion L. Maxwell in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Maxwell was taken to St. James Hospital in Chicago Heights, where he died at 10:48 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. His last known address was in North Chicago.

The homicide investigation is ongoing by sheriff’s police.