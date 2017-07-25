21-year-old man with autism missing from Elmhurst

The DuPage County sheriff’s office is looking for a 21-year-old autistic man who went missing early Tuesday from his home near west suburban Elmhurst.

Patrick Mulhern’s parents last saw him about 2 a.m. at his home near York Road and Diversey Avenue in unincorporated Elmhurst, according to the sheriff’s office.

Mulhern was wearing blue, checkered pajama pants and a dark-colored Mr. Potato Head T-shirt, police said. He should also be wearing silver glasses, a black watch and black para-cord bracelet. He might not have shoes.

He frequents local parks and has a fascination with swing sets, police said.

Anyone with information on Mulhern’s whereabouts should call 911 or the sheriff’s office at (630) 407-2400.