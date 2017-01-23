21-year-old man wounded in Wrightwood shooting

A 21-year-old man was wounded Monday night in an Wrightwood neighborhood shooting on the Southwest Side.

Someone pulled up in a vehicle as the man was walking around 6:50 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 79th Street and they began to argue, according to Chicago Police.

A gunman then got out of the car, opened fire, got back in and took off. The victim was shot in the ankle and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Area South Detectives are investigating.