21-year-old man shot in West Englewood

A man was shot Sunday afternoon in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

About 2:45 p.m., a 21-year-old man was driving in the 7100 block of South Seeley when someone in a GMC vehicle pulled alongside and fired shots striking him, according to Chicago Police.

He took himself to Holy Cross Hospital and was later transferred to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.