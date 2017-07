22-year-old man critically wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting

A 22-year-old man was critically wounded in a drive-by shooting Wednesday evening in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Someone shot the man from a silver vehicle about 5:20 p.m. while he was standing on a corner in the 12200 block of South Green, according to Chicago Police.

The man suffered a gunshot wound to his side and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. He was in critical condition.