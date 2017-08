22-year-old man fatally shot in Riverdale

A 22-year-old man died late Wednesday in a shooting in south suburban Riverdale.

Devonte L. Jackson was shot multiple times in the first block of West 141st Street in Riverdale, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Jackson, who lived on the same block, was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:47 p.m., according to the medical examiner’s office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Riverdale police did not immediately information about the shooting Thursday afternoon.