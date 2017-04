Police: 22-year-old man killed in Englewood drive-by shooting

A 22-year-old man was shot to death Sunday evening in the South Side Englewood neighborhood, according to Chicago Police

He was getting out of a vehicle about 7 p.m. in the 200 block of West 61st Place when someone shot him in the hip and the head from an approaching white SUV, police said.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.