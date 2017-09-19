22-year-old man missing 10 days from Washington Park

Police are searching for a 22-year-old South Side, man missing for 10 days, who might be in need of medical attention.

Richard Lyons was last seen Sept. 9 in the 6100 block of South King Drive, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Lyons is described as a 5-foot-2, 150-pound black man with black hair, brown eyes and medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a green-and-white striped shirt with a Levi’s logo, black pants and black gym shoes.

He might be in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.