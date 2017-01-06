22-year-old man missing from Washington Park

A 22-year-old man was reported missing after not being seen since Tuesday in the South Side Washington Park neighborhood.

David Buckner went missing from the 5200 block of South Indiana, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police. He is known to frequent the areas of State and Lake, Ogden and Lake, Wicker Park, and the south suburbs of Lansing, South Holland and Harvey.

Buckner is described as a 6-foot, 175-pound, black man with medium complexion, black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a beige-colored jacket, black t-shirt with paisley print, dark grey jogging pants, and dark brown Jordan gym shoes with aqua-colored laces.

Buckner has shoulder-length dreadlocks and a beard, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.