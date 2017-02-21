22-year-old man reported missing from Brighton Park

Police are searching for a 22-year-old man reported missing last week from the Brighton Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Mario Leon went missing Thursday from the 4200 block of South Washtenaw, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Leon is described as a 5-foot-6, 160-pound Hispanic man with brown hair, brown eyes and medium complexion, police said. He was last seen wearing a navy blue jacket, gray sweatshirt, dark blue jeans and brown works boots.

Police said he might be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380 or 911.