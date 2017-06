22-year-old man shot in Logan Square

A 22-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon in the Logan Square neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

About 3:05 p.m., the man was in the 1900 block of North St. Louis when someone in the gangway walked up to him and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.