22-year-old man shot near Montgomery

A 22-year-old man was shot Tuesday afternoon in unincorporated west suburban Montgomery.

Oswego and Montgomery police, along with Illinois State Police troopers responded about 3:30 p.m. to a call of shots fired near Fernwood and Woodridge roads, according to the Kendall County sheriff’s office.

A 22-year-old Montgomery man was shot, and was taken to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora by Oswego paramedics, the statement said.

“The incident appears to be an isolated incident and there is no known specific threat to the public,” the statement said.

Anyone with information on the shots fired is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (630) 553-7500 ext. 1105. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crimestoppers at (630) 553-5999.