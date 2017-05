22-year-old man shot on South Side

A 22-year-old man was shot Friday night near the former Robert Taylor Homes on the South Side.

He was outside at 11:43 p.m. in the 200 block of West 40th Place when an SUV approached, someone inside fired shots, and the vehicle drove off, according to Chicago Police.

The man was shot in the leg and buttocks and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.